"Speed Kings" is theme for 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Jan 28, 2019

Volkswagen's I.D. R Pikes Peak car got close to the all-time record on the Hill in 2018 | Goodwood p

“Motorsport has always been about pushing man and machine to the very limit, and this year, Goodwood will celebrate the people and machinery that set the benchmark or raised the bar,” the hosts of the annual Festival of Speed said in announcing the theme for the 2019 event — “Speed Kings — Motorsport’s Record Breakers.”

“This year marks 20 years since Nick Heidfeld took the outright record up the Goodwood Hill, covering the 1.16-mile course in 41.6 seconds at the wheel of a McLaren MP4/13,” the announcement added.

“In 2018, the electric Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak car came close to taking the crown; 2019 could be the year we celebrate a new record holder.”

Goodwood’s focus will be on all areas of motorsports record breaking, “from the most consecutive wins, to most championships, fastest laps, most poles set by a manufacturer and many more,” the news release said.

“We are delighted with this year’s theme, as it offers an opportunity to celebrate the ultimate heroes of motorsport past, present and future,” added Will Kinsman, head of motorsports content for Goodwood.

“The team are working hard to ensure the paddocks are bursting with the most talented drivers and riders alongside the most iconic road and race machines in the world. They are also delving into the more obscure corners of the motorsport world to ensure the Festival of Speed maintains and enhances its reputation as the greatest motorsport show on earth.”

Goodwood also said that away from its famed Hill, visitors will experience several changes in 2019, including the relocation of some events and the introduction of new ones.

The 2019 Festival of Speed, presented by Master Card, is scheduled for July 4-7 at the Goodwood Estate in Chichester, England.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.

