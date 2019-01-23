2020 Porsche 911, 2020 GMC Sierra, 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh



2020 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty

We've finally had some time behind the wheel of Porsche's new 992 911. Naturally the car is better than the one it replaces, but what's interesting are the many small steps Porsche took to achieving the result.

General Motors is in the process of redesigning its full-size trucks and SUVs. The latest member to arrive is the redesigned GMC Sierra Heavy Duty. Due on sale later this year alongside a redesigned Chevrolet Silverado HD, the new Sierra HD is bigger than ever, and smarter, too.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is nearing the midway point in its life cycle and a prototype for a refreshed version has been spotted testing on public roads. The refresh will bring new headlights and taillights, a revised grille, and updated front and rear fascias. Inside, Mercedes' new MBUX infotainment system will likely be added.

