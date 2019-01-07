Atlis XT, BMW iX3, Lamborghini Huracan Evo: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh



An American electric car startup by the name of Atlis has announced plans for a full-size pickup truck that has the potential to threaten the dominance of the Detroit 3's offerings. Atlis' truck is called the XT, and it's said to be coming in 2020 with a starting price of $45,000 and up to 500 miles of range.

BMW will launch its own EV in 2020, in this case an electric version of the current X3 small SUV. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals the unique version of the kidney grille BMW will use on its future electric cars.

Lamborghini has revealed its updated Huracan Evo supercar. The updated car packs the same powertrain specs as the hardcore Performante model, and there's also a new computer system that can anticipate the driver's dynamic demands and adjust the chassis system in advance to suit.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

