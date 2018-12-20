Kia's concept for 2019 CES previews a world with self-driving cars

Follow Viknesh



Kia READ (Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving) concept debuting at 2019 CES

Much of the focus on self-driving cars, naturally, has centered on the driving technology, however, the future user experience that a fully automated car can potentially deliver also needs to be looked at.

Kia is aware of this and will preview just such a future with its READ (Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving) concept set to be unveiled at next month's 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Kia's READ system, which was developed with researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, uses artificial intelligence to monitor a passenger's emotional state and then optimize and personalize the cabin experience. For example, the vehicle may be able to detect stress levels and then through use of lighting and sounds create a more relaxing environment.

Kia is yet to release full details on the concept so we'll have to wait until the debut. Fortunately, the 2019 CES starts January 8, so the wait isn't too long.

Kia in 2016 used the CES to announce its commitment to developing self-driving cars. Like most automakers, Kia will initially roll out partial self-driving systems on the road toward fully self-driving cars, which the automaker predicts will be ready around 2030. Kia's first self-driving features will be things like automatic parking, a traffic jam assistant, and a highway driving mode; they'll start to arrive around 2020.

