Waymo One, WEC hypercar class, 2020 Chevy Silverado HD: Today's Car News

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country

Waymo had promised to launch the first commercial service for self-driving cars within 2018, and while a service has been launched it isn't open to the general public just yet. It's called Waymo One, and it allows several hundred invited users to take a ride in one of Waymo's self-driving cars across a handful of suburbs in Phoenix, Arizona.

The World Endurance Championship, which includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will see its top LMP1 class replaced by a new hypercar class in the 2020/2021 season. The budgets are much cheaper than in LMP1 so hopefully new manufacturers will be keen to join. America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is already confirmed.

Chevy has revealed a second 2020 Silverado 2500HD variant. The latest is the High Country, which represents the range-topping trim for the full-size pickup truck. There will be five variants to choose from when sales start next summer.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Waymo self-driving service won't launch in 2018 as promised

Hypercar class rules for WEC, Le Mans have been finalized

2020 Chevy Silverado 2500HD High Country: More bling, less butch

What's New for 2019: Land Rover

Bullitt's Broadway revisited: The two worlds for the iconic Ford Mustang and San Francisco

Rioting protesters win delay of new French carbon tax

Opel to launch 3 electric cars by 2020

2019 Audi A6 review

$150,000 buys a Bugatti Veyron's complete interior

VW’s new US CEO: The tipping point on EVs is already here