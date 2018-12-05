This Porsche Carrera GT has just 69 miles on the clock, and it's for sale





2005 Porsche Carrera GT for sale

Now is someone's chance to own one of the most coveted modern-day Porsches. This particular 2005 Carrera GT's clocked just 69 miles and it's for sale in France.

The car surfaced for sale on Auto Hebdo, a French vehicle marketplace. It's unclear what dealership currently holds the keys to the supercar, but the listing notes the vehicle's pristine condition. The photos appear to do that description justice. The exterior is GT Silver Metallic (perhaps Seal Gray Metallic) and the interior is Ascot Brown or Terracotta. (Or perhaps it was paint to sample all the way around, which is next-level Porsche—Eds.)

Despite being over a decade old, the Carrera GT still manages to look rather timeless. Even the interior hardly suffers from a dated vibe.

As a refresher: The Carrera GT quickly became Porsche's halo sports car in the mid-2000s. After it was shown as a concept car at the 2000 Paris Motor Show, high interest led the company to a production run of just 1,270 cars. Production ended in 2007 and each carried a starting price of $448,000 when released. Accounting for inflation, that's over $600,000 in 2018 money.

The price netted buyers a 5.7-liter V-10 engine that not only produced 603 horsepower but also a mesmerizing soundtrack. That's still a lot of power even by today's sports car and supercar standards.

Of course, the collector market has done more than help boost the car's value; it's taken it into the stratosphere. The asking price for this like-new example sits at $1.59 million—more than three times the original starting price. But, we suppose that's the price one will pay to enter a highly exclusive ownership club.