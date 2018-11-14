2019 Ford F-150 RTR performance pickup coming soon

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



RTR Vehicles, the semi-official Ford performance division founded by professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr., is about to expand into the pickup scene.

A year ago, RTR, which stands for “ready to rock,” rolled out the F-150 RTR concept truck at the SEMA show. It featured a number of performance upgrades, namely a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 generating over 600 horsepower.

Well, we can finally confirm that the concept is ready for production. It's coming in the first quarter of 2019, though RTR is holding back the specs until closer to the market launch.

Ford F-150 RTR concept, 2017 SEMA show

“I am a longtime fan of the entire F Series lineup and the new F-150s are just mind-blowing on all fronts,” Gittin Jr., who recently took delivery of a Ford GT, said at the reveal of the concept. “Expanding RTR into the Ford F-150 model has been a goal since day one.”

Using the concept as a guide for what to expect on the production F-150 RTR, fans can look forward to much more than just a blown V-8.

The concept also featured a low, wide and aggressive stance thanks to specially tuned long-travel coilover suspension and off-road wheels wrapped in 33-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. There was also a styling package that added RTR's signature grille and lighting package, plus a set of fender flares, custom tailgate graphics, front skid plate, and RTR badging. A leather interior and dash plaque featuring Gittin Jr.'s signature rounded out the main mods.

The good news for fans on a budget is that RTR will sell many of the F-150 RTR's parts individually. They too will be available in the first quarter of 2019.

So far Gittin Jr. and his team at RTR Vehicles have fully focused on the Ford Mustang platform. Only last month RTR showed off the 2019 Series 1 Mustang RTR.

While RTR's mods aren't as extreme as what some other performance shops offer, since they're offered as dealer-installed upgrades, in most cases you keep the factory warranty.