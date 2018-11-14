GM's Maven car-sharing service to add other brand's vehicles





Maven

General Motors' Maven mobility brand recently launched its foray into the peer-to-peer car sharing business via Peer Cars. But, next year, it won't be just GM vehicles.

Vice president of GM Urban Mobility and Maven, Julia Steyn, said Monday the brand's Peer Cars car-sharing service will add non-GM vehicles in mid-2019, Automotive News (subscription required) reported. Peer Cars allows GM vehicles owners and eligible lessees to rent out their cars when they're not in use. Like rival services, GM splits profits from the rentals 60/40.

The move to include brands outside of Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac comes after 40 percent of those interested in Peer Cars said they do not own a GM vehicle. It's unclear how many have signed up to rent their cars out via Peer Cars so far. But, like the current requirements, Maven will still require any non-GM vehicle to be a 2015 model year or newer.

GM's Maven Peer Cars car sharing service

Maven recently announced Peer Cars would expand to 10 additional cities by the end of 2018. The service will soon be available in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Washington D.C.; Denver; Detroit; Jersey City, New Jersey; Los Angeles; and San Francisco.

All Peer Cars vehicles are covered by a $1 million insurance policy and each member is thoroughly vetted before he or she can rent a vehicle out.

While Maven has its eyes on cars and trucks for now, that may not be the case in the future. Steyn said Maven will look at anything that sits around and could be rented out. One day, the brand could provide a similar service for lawn equipment, RVs, and more.