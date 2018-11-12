"Baby Driver" Subaru WRX, "Fast & Furious" star cars head to auction





2006 Subaru WRX from "Baby Drive" for sale

Three separate auctions should command the attention of movie buffs and car enthusiasts alike.

Live Auctioneers will handle the auctions for three movie cars: the 2006 Subaru WRX from "Baby Driver," 1972 Chevrolet F-Bomb Camaro from "Fast & Furious," and the off-road 1967 Camaro from "Furious 7."

Ansel Elgort starred in last year's "Baby Driver," as the wheelman responsible for clean getaways. The opening scene's star car, a red 2006 Impreza WRX, is only expected to fetch between $20,000 and $25,000. Likely due to the fact it has 156,477 miles on the odometer and plenty of scratches and paint chips, according to the auction site. If this is indeed the rear-wheel-drive movie car (six WRXs were used, only one was RWD), it will be the second time the car has sold at auction.

All Pro Subaru built the WRX for the movie, and notably, converted the car to rear-wheel drive to perform drift scenes in the film. The company also installed a turbocharger from a 2004 WRX STI to increase power, but ratings are not provided in the consignment description.

1972 Chevrolet Camaro from

The two Fast and the Furious cars will likely fetch thousands more. The 1972 Camaro from "Fast & Furious" is expected to bring in $40,000 to $50,000. Vin Diesel, aka Dominic Toretto, drove the car in one of the film's final scenes. In the scene, Dom jumps from another car into the Camaro as he's pursued. He then proceeds to kill the film's antagonist, Felix Calderon, with the car.

The classic Camaro is in good condition and features a 350-cubic inch V-8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. It's also decked out with Mickey Thompson tires, a full roll cage, and stunt seats.

1967 Chevrolet Camaro from

And finally, the 1967 Camaro. Fans will recall Tyrese Gibson's character, Roman Pearce, drove the off-road muscle car in "Furious 7." The car is first seen as Toretto's crew parachutes out of a plane to rescue a computer hacker from an armed convoy.

Under the hood sits a 6.2-liter V-8 with 530 horsepower and a two-speed shifter. The chassis is totally custom and the car is also equipped with a full roll cage, off-road racing shocks, four parachute brackets, and racing seats. This Camaro could sell for as much as $120,000. Popular Hollywood car customizer Dennis McCarthy built both Camaros on offer.

All three cars will cross the block at The Prop Block auction in Henderson, Nevada on November 17.