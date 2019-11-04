Genesis has introduced a major update for its G90 flagship, which is tipped for a local debut at this month's Los Angeles Auto Show. Also confirmed to be coming soon is the brand's first SUV, a BMW X5 rival likely to be called a GV80.

Germany's Wiesmann is working on a new sports car code-named Project Gecko, and the first prototypes have been spotted. The car will keep the retro, Jaguar XK140-inspired design of its predecessors, but will ride on a new platform.

Lotus is developing a modular sports car platform that should spawn its first model in the next three to four years. A modern Elan has reportedly been proposed as a potential offering based on the new platform.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Genesis G90 tipped for 2019 LA Auto Show

2020 Wiesmann MF6 spy shots

Lotus Elan could be resurrected in next-gen sports car plan

Bring out your dead: Here are the cars discontinued for 2020

Hamilton wins 6th Formula One title at 2019 United States Grand Prix

Infiniti bets its future on electric cars–and hybrid tech it hasn’t yet named

Mopar looks to have a big-power Challenger drag special for SEMA

What's New for 2020: Ford

Brand New Muscle Car to build "Gone in 60 Seconds" Eleanor Mustangs

NHTSA asks Tesla about its battery management, over reports of fire