Genesis introduced a major update for its 2020 G90 sedan last year in the brand's home market of Korea.

The update saw the full-size flagship take on a more dramatic look inspired by 2018's Essentia coupe concept and characterized by a trapezoidal grille and flat, dual-bar headlights. Similar updates are planned for the mid-size G80 sedan.

Genesis' new North American chief, Mark Del Rosso, said on Friday that the updated G90 and the brand's first SUV, a BMW X5 rival likely to be called a GV80, will arrive in “the coming months.”

CarBuzz has since learned that the updated G90 will debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show which starts November 18 for media. The SUV is also a possibility for the show.

2020 Genesis G90 (Korean spec)

The updated G90's interior design remains much the same as the outgoing model though some panels have been made more refined and connectivity options have been vastly improved. Over-the-air updates, navigation-linked cruise control, and natural speak voice activation have all been added.

Don't look for any new powertrains. Although hybrid and even battery-electric powertrains are part of Genesis' future, there aren't any electrified options coming for the G90 just yet. The updated G90 continues with the 2019 model's 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 delivering 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque and 5.0-liter V-8 delivering 420 hp and 383 lb-ft.

Genesis sold 2,088 G90s in the United States in 2018 and the brand is on track to sell a similar number this year. Prices start at ‭$69,325‬, including destination.

