Mercedes-AMG's Valtteri Bottas may have been on the winner's podium on Sunday at the Formula One United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, but it was his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, who had the most reason to celebrate.

The Briton, who finished four seconds behind in second place, was awarded the 2019 World Championship, his sixth title so far. It means he's now one title away from equaling Michael Schumacher's record tally.

In third place was Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen who finished five seconds behind the winner.

It was Bottas who started the race on pole, and joining the Finn at the front of the grid was Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. But what could have turned into a great fight ended prematurely when the suspension on Vettel's car failed on lap eight, leading to his retirement.

2019 Formula One United States Grand Prix

Vettel had a poor start that saw Verstappen and Hamilton pull in front immediately, with fellow Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc moving right behind them. Unfortunately for Ferrari fans, Leclerc was unable to maintain a strong pace as he was running an older power unit following a problem during Saturday's practice session. The Monegasque driver ran an uneventful race to finish fourth.

One of the most impressive drivers of the day was Red Bull's other man, Alexander Albon. He managed to pass Renault's Daniel Ricciardo on lap 38 to move into fifth, which he maintained to the finish line.

Following Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas, Hamilton's tally in the 2019 Drivers' Championship has grown to 381 points. Bottas is second with 314 points and Leclerc is third with 249 points. In the Constructors' Championship, Mercedes enjoys a massive 695 points versus the 479 of Ferrari and 366 of Red Bull.

Even though both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles have been awarded, there's still two races to go this season. The next on the calendar is the Brazilian Grand Prix in a fortnight.

Mercedes-AMG's Valtteri Bottas at the 2019 Formula One United States Grand Prix

Below are the full results from the 2019 Formula One United States Grand Prix:

1) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG

2) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG +4.148 seconds

3) Max Verstappen, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing +5.002 seconds

4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +52.239 seconds

5) Alexander Albon, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing +78.038 seconds

6) Daniel Ricciardo, Renault +90.366 seconds

7) Lando Norris, McLaren +90.764 seconds

8) Carlos Sainz, McLaren +1 lap

9) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault +1 lap

10) Sergio Perez, Racing Point +1 lap

11) Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo +1 lap

12) Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso +1 lap

13) Lance Stroll, Racing Point +1 lap

14) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo +1 lap

15) Romain Grosjean, Haas +1 lap

16) Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso DNF

17) George Russell, Williams +2 laps

18) Kevin Magnussen, Haas DNF

NC) Robert Kubica, Williams DNF

NC) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari DNF