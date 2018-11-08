Major update on the way for 2020 Genesis G90

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2020 Genesis G90

Genesis is planning a major revamp for its G90 flagship, as indicated by a teaser shot released by the Korean luxury brand on Thursday.

The teaser hints at a new headlight and grille treatment for the full-size sedan which originally arrived for the 2017 model year. The updated model will be unveiled shortly and should reach showrooms next year as a 2020 model.

All Genesis will say about the car is that it will benefit from distinctive styling cues and exceptional comfort.

The update is to implement Genesis' new design language previewed on the Essentia coupe concept unveiled at the 2018 New York auto show. Key traits from the concept that will appear on Genesis' production models will be the triangular-shaped grille and flat, dual-bar headlights.

2020 Genesis G80 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Similar updates are planned for the mid-size G80 sedan (shown above), also for the 2020 model year.

Expect some tweaks for the G90's cabin, too. The brand's new digital instrument cluster with 3D graphics is a strong possibility.

Although hybrid and even pure electric powertrains are part of Genesis' future, we don't expect any new offerings on the G90 just yet. The model is currently available with a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 that delivers 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque and a 5.0-liter V-8 that delivers 420 hp and 383 lb-ft.

The G90 also offers a comprehensive set of standard safety and convenience features, including Driver Attention Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-traffic Collision Warning, Around View Monitor and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go. Not bad when you consider the 2019 model's reasonable $69,245 starting price.