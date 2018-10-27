2019 Audi R8, 2019 Cadillac CTS-V, McLaren Speedtail: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Audi R8

Audi Sport's second-generation R8 is at the midway point in its life cycle, and this week the German performance brand unveiled a round of updates to keep the car looking and feeling fresh. Among the updates is a boost in power for both the base model and range-topping R8 Performance (previously an R8 V10 Plus).

2020 BMW Alpina B7 facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another car due to be updated soon is BMW's 7-Series, and this means the Alpina version of the car, the B7, is also due for an update. This week we saw new spy shots and video of the updated B7 which looks to be taking on a handsome, muscular look.

2019 Cadillac CTS-V Pedestal Edition

Cadillac's CTS is on its way out, soon to be replaced by a new model dubbed the CT5. Before it leaves us, Cadillac will offer a special Pedestal Edition based on the 640-horsepower CTS-V. The car offers a number of extras as standard plus a unique exterior paint finish.

2019 Aurus Arsenal - Image via Motor1

If you prefer your luxury with a Russian accent, the country has its own premium car brand called Aurus. The second model from the brand is a minivan to be called the Arsenal, and the first example was spotted this testing on the streets of Moscow. Aurus' first model is the Senat sedan which does duty as the presidential limo for Vladimir Putin.

McLaren Speedtail

McLaren this week unveiled the Speedtail. The car is billed as the spiritual successor to the F1 but measures almost 17 feet in length, which is equivalent to a full-size sedan. It isn't street-legal here, but that hasn't stopped local buyers from reserving close to a third of the car's 106-unit run.

2019 McLaren 720S Track Pack

Another McLaren in the headlines this week was the 720S. The supercar has a slightly more hardcore offering known as the Track Pack, and while there's no extra power the performance is still lifted thanks to weight savings brought about by a healthy dose of carbon fiber.

Ken Block’s “Gymkhana 10” 1977 Ford F-150 Hoonitruck

Ken Block surprised us this week with the reveal of the latest vehicle developed by his Hoonigan squad: a 1977 Ford F-150 dubbed the Hoonitruck. The 914-horsepower truck will feature in the latest episode from Block's gymkhana series of videos which airs in December.

Aussie Invader 5R

A week ago we learned that the United Kingdom's Bloodhound project aiming to set a new land speed record had come to a halt due to a lack of funding. However, Bloodhound isn't the only team out to break the world land speed record: another is Australia's Aussie Invader which is developing a rocket-powered car with even more power than Bloodhound's SSC.