Rolls-Royce and Fabergé build a special egg housing the Spirit of Ecstasy

Just when it seems Rolls-Royce has reached a new plateau in the bespoke luxury space, the automaker announces a new project we never would have imagined before. Today that involves a partnership with famed jewelry maker Fabergé. The pair have crafted a special Fabergé egg that houses the Rolls-Royce Sprit of Ecstasy.

Fabergé is best known for its eggs, though the company has produced all sorts of items over the course of its rich history. Its most famous eggs were produced from 1885 to 1917. These are called the Imperial Easter Eggs, and just 43 are known to exist. It's this Imperial class of egg that serves as the highest form of a Fabergé creation.

For Rolls-Royce, partnering with Fabergé is a means to show just what's possible for its bespoke creations team. Seven craftspeople from Fabergé have produced an egg that sits on an engine-turned, hand-engraved base of 18-karat white gold. The arms serve as a protective chamber to the Spirit of Ecstasy, and they can open up to reveal the figure itself. Once they do, much more ornamentation and jewelry is now visible. This includes 10 carats of white diamonds and a natural amethyst that weighs over 390 carats.

It's gorgeous. It's luxurious. It's surely wildly expensive. And it's ridiculous all at the same time. Rolls-Royce says this is destined for a collector who cherishes both Rolls-Royce cars and Fabergé items. It isn't destined to wind up in or on a car, and that's a bit of a shame really. Think how wild someone's Phantom would look with this sitting on the nose.

Any wealthy person can buy a Rolls-Royce. But to have a Rolls-Royce with a Fabergé egg hood ornament? That's not next level, that's untouchable.

We're confident that Rolls-Royce is working on ways to incorporate this insane level of luxury into a future offering. If they find a way to make it work, there's no doubt that someone with way too much money will buy it.