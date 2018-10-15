Porsche Taycan Targa reportedly in the works

Oct 15, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Porsche Mission E concept electric car

Porsche Mission E concept electric car

Porsche has already hinted at a soft-roader version of its upcoming Taycan electric sport sedan, but don't be surprised if there are even more options in the pipeline.

Autocar on Monday reported that a Taycan Targa is in the works and scheduled for a launch in 2020 or 2021. The car is expected to feature a large glass section in its roof that owners will be able to slide into a rear storage area at the push of a button, just like on the 911 Targa sports car.

Autocar also reported that the Taycan's wheelbase could be shortened to form the basis of a coupe, but such a model will likely require a smaller battery so may not be pursued.

The Taycan soft-roader, previewed at the 2018 Geneva auto show by the Mission E Cross Turismo concept (shown below), is also expected early next decade. The Taycan sedan is due out in 2019.

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept

Porsche is also working with Audi on the development of a new modular electric car platform that will underpin an electric SUV due in 2021 or 2022. There are rumors the SUV will be a redesigned Macan. Porsche is also known to be working on a modular platform for electric sports cars, but the automaker remains quiet on when we'll see any models based on it.

Porsche on Monday said it was investing close to $7 billion in its various electric car programs. Part of those funds have been used to construct a dedicated production site for electric cars at Porsche's main plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany.

There's also the development of new charging capabilities. On the Taycan, for example, an 800-volt electrical system means owners will be able to provide enough charge for approximately 62 miles of range in just four minutes.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

McLaren Speedtail teased ahead of October 26 debut McLaren Speedtail teased ahead of October 26 debut
Bears fans rejoice: Walter Payton's 1979 Porsche 911 Turbo heads to auction Bears fans rejoice: Walter Payton's 1979 Porsche 911 Turbo heads to auction
Bloodhound land speed record attempt on hold as project runs out of money Bloodhound land speed record attempt on hold as project runs out of money
2021 Mercedes-Benz EQB spy shots 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQB spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.