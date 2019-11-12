The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Jaguar E-Pace compact crossover SUVs are the smallest models currently on offer at Jaguar Land Rover, but could the British automaker go even smaller?

There have been several official hints of subcompact offerings over the years, with Jaguar revealing as recently as July it was considering a subcompact SUV to be called either an A-Pace or B-Pace. However, a senior official has now downplayed the chances of a subcompact happening.

In an interview with Autocar published on Tuesday, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said going smaller was not necessary for the automaker.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

“We should not and will not drive down into segments just to get economy of scale,” he said. “An Evoque is 4.37 meters and a Golf is 4.3 m. It’s Golf sized.”

With strict emissions and safety regulations requiring expensive technologies to be fitted to new cars, building small cars in the lower volumes normally experienced at premium brands at a profit can be challenging. One solution could be to share development with another automaker, though given Brautigam's comments, it appears Jaguar Land Rover isn't keen on going down this route, at least for the time being.

Jaguar Land Rover is currently focused on its models at the upper end. Jaguar will introduce a redesigned XJ with battery-electric power next year and there are rumors a Land Rover soft-roader twinned with the Jaguar flagship sedan is also coming. Jaguar will also add the 3-row J-Pace mid-size SUV to its lineup in the not too distant future.