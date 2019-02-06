New electric car brand Polestar on Wednesday confirmed the reveal of its second model, the Polestar 2, will take place on February 27.

The car is a small sport sedan to rival the Tesla Model 3, and Polestar says it will offer 300 miles of range and 400 horsepower. Final specs will be locked in closer to the start of production late this year or early next.

Several teaser shots hint at the design. The top-down view of the Polestar 2 reveals a car that looks like a four-door coupe variant of the Polestar 1. A full-width light bar spans the rear while the roof is one large panel of glass. Polestar has described the car as a four-door fastback.

The vehicle is also confirmed to be the first application of a new Android-based infotainment system that will feature in future Polestar and Volvo cars.

Polestar 2 Android-based infotainment system teaser image

It was only in late 2017 that Volvo spun off its Polestar performance arm into a standalone brand for high-performance electric cars and revealed the first model in the form of the plug-in hybrid Polestar 1.

But Polestar isn’t taking the slow road to success. The brand is already constructing its own plant in Chengdu, China, and has confirmed not only the Polestar 1 and 2 but also a Polestar 3. The latter is a small SUV due in 2022.

While the Polestar 1, which starts at $155,000 and is due in the second half of 2019, is the brand's halo, the 2 will be a much more attainable car. Polestar said to expect similar pricing to the Tesla Model 3, which means a starting price in the $40,000 bracket. Potential owners will also be able to sign up for a subscription for the car, more details on which will be announced closer to the market launch.

Polestar doesn't plan to have traditional dealerships. Instead, it will have smaller gallery-style showrooms called Polestar Spaces, though these will be independently owned and run. Some dealerships of sister brand Volvo will also likely display Polestar vehicles and could possibly offer servicing too.