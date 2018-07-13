MKC-replacing Lincoln Corsair could arrive as early as 2020 model year

Jul 13, 2018
2019 Lincoln MKC

2019 Lincoln MKC

In June, a report came out claiming Lincoln will rename its MKC a Corsair when the compact SUV gets a redesign.

The name, which Lincoln parent company Ford has used on a handful of models sold outside the United States, is in keeping with the nautical-themed names Lincoln is currently introducing, as Corsair is an old French term for a pirate.

The current MKC was just updated for 2019 but the redesigned model could arrive as early as the 2020 model year, according to Ford Authority's sources. That's a year earlier than previously thought, with the Ford enthusiast website claiming the earlier date is due to Ford's desire to fill the void of its departing sedan and hatchback models.

Lincoln Aviator SUV

Lincoln Aviator SUV

Ford Authority's sources also claimed the redesigned MKC will feature a design inspired by Lincoln's Aviator concept (shown above) unveiled at the 2018 New York auto show, with key common elements said to be the front fender design, side mirror caps and taillight design. An actual Aviator based on the concept is also due for 2020.

Expect the redesigned MKC to be a twin with the redesigned Ford Escape also due for 2020, just as the current MKC and Escape are related. The platform should be Ford's new platform for compact cars that debuted in the latest Focus. It's a modular design that ups rigidity and torsion compared to the platform it replaces.

It's too early to talk powertrains but we can expect the standard unit to be a turbocharged inline-4 mated to an 8-speed automatic. A plug-in hybrid option should be offered at some point, as part of Ford's desire to rapidly electrify its lineup in the coming years.

