India's Vazirani Shul hypercar set to debut at Goodwood





India's first hypercar will make its formal debut at this week's 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and it packs some serious credentials.

In a teaser video, we see our first glimpses of the Vazirani Shul sporting a sleek silhouette. Kazunori Yamauchi, the man behind the "Gran Turismo" video game series, reportedly guided designers in the exterior design process, and Overdrive reported Monday that the new car will feature in "Gran Turismo Sport."

We don't have performance specifications on the Indian hypercar, but Vazirani said a mini-turbine range extender will provide power for the electric motors onboard, much like the Techrules Ren. The added noise of the turbine will also be emphasized to create a more engaging and passionate experience for the hypercar.

Indian car designer Chunky Vazirani heads up the company. His goal was to build an alternative-energy hypercar with a head-turning design, and from the teaser video the car looks quite good.

Although the Shul will be India's first hypercar, DC beat the company to the sports car punch. DC showed off its TCA sports car earlier this year, complete with LaFerrari-inspired design. The sports car is a follow up to DC's previous Avanti and will boast 320 horsepower.

We'll have more on the radical Indian hypercar when it does make its formal debut at Goodwood, where Toyota will also show off the fifth-generation Supra in production form. The festival runs from July 12-15. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.