Bugatti Chiron Divo, Cadillac CT5 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe: Car News Headlines

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Bugatti is reportedly planning a hardcore version of its Chiron hypercar targeted at ultra-wealthy track enthusiasts. Rather than a boost in power, the hardcore Chiron is said to benefit from less weight, a racing-style transmission, and aerodynamics aimed at increased downforce.

Patents for a potential new Cadillac coupe with Escala concept-inspired styling have surfaced. The depicted car looks more like a concept than a production model, though there are rumors that a production model is in the works.

A redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe has been spotted for the first time, and judging by our spy shots the designers are going with a sleeker, more athletic look for the second-generation model.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Hardcore Bugatti Chiron Divo might be coming to 2018 Monterey Car Week

Patent drawings hint at Cadillac Escala-inspired coupe

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe spy shots

Honda, Ford lead list of 10 most affordable vehicles to insure for 2018

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots and video

UK launches Road to Zero electric car initiatives

Drive off in a 2019 Ford Edge ST for $43,350

2019 Subaru Impreza: the all-weather compact car gets safer

Vettel edges out Hamilton for 2018 Formula 1 British Grand Prix win

VW TDI owners face deadline to finalize claims

