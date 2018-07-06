The Rock to star in "Fast and Furious" spin-off, "Hobbs and Shaw"

Jul 6, 2018
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to bring his "Fast and Furious" character Luke Hobbs back to the big screen. This time around, however, he's the star in a spinoff from the main franchise. Titled "Hobbs and Shaw," the film features The Rock and co-star Jason Statham reprising his role as Deckard Shaw. "Hobbs and Shaw" will hit theaters on July 26, 2019, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Also joining the cast is Idris Elba. Known for portraying great characters in the HBO series "The Wire," within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and in "Pacific Rim," among many other memorable roles, Elba will serve as the villain in this one. We don't know anything about the story line just yet, but it's safe to assume that Hobbs and Shaw will reluctantly join forces to bring down bad-guy Elba.

This film will take place in the "Fast and Furious" universe, and it's being written by a man who understands this world. Screenplay writer Chris Morgan wrote "The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift," "Fast and Furious, Fast Five," "Fast & Furious 6," "Furious 7," and "The Fate of the Furious." He's also written "Fast & Furious 9," but that one's not even out yet.

Judging from the past films, The Rock and Statham will jump right back into place as the titular Hobbs and Shaw. Elba should fall in perfectly as well, as he's a talented actor and devoted car guy. Morgan will surely provide Elba with more than enough dastardly doings to intrigue audiences.

It will be interesting to see how this tale takes off from the standard "Fast and Furious" family. Perhaps the franchise is taking a look at what the MCU has done and will find a way to interweave some of the other characters. It's also not unreasonable to assume this story could lead into the next film in the franchise, which is right out of the MCU playbook.

