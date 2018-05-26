2019 Ford F-150 Raptor, 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T, Ferrari SP38: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Enlarge Photo

The performance and capability of Ford's F-150 Raptor is unmatched in the new car market, but the Blue Oval isn't resting on its laurels. The automaker has introduced some updates on the current Raptor just two years after it went on sale. Key among them is a new electronically controlled shock absorber from Fox that continuously adjusts damping in real-time.

Volkswagen California Ocean Red Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen no longer sells a van in the United States, but the automaker has a good assortment in other markets. One is the California van designed for camping, and we just tested it on U.S. soil. Interestingly, VW's Transporter van that the California is based on could show up here as a self-driving shuttle bus for Apple, if a recent report is to be believed.

2018 McLaren 720S Enlarge Photo

McLaren's 720S, the automaker's first second-generation supercar, has been annihilating the competition. You can find out what all the fuss is about in our first drive review.

2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T first drive Enlarge Photo

Another car we tested was the Porsche 911 Carrera T. It may not be the fastest 911 but that doesn't stop it from being one of the best. Find out why in our first drive review.

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS first drive Enlarge Photo

We also drove the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS. It's a car that's overlooked in the Porsche lineup but that doesn't detract from its greatness. Unleashed onto any road, the 718 Cayman GTS doesn’t back down from any fight. Even from a 911.

Ferrari SP38 Enlarge Photo

Ferrari this week showed off a new Special Projects car, and it's called the SP38. The name doesn't give away any clues but the design makes it obvious that the iconic F40 was the source of inspiration. Hopefully more of Ferrari's cars start looking like this one.

2017 Ford GT sold at Mecum auction for $1,815,000 Enlarge Photo

Ford tried to block GT owners from flipping their cars by making them sign a contract stating they wouldn't sell for at least two years. That hasn't stopped the cars hitting the used car market. This silver example recently crossed the auction block for four times the original sticker value.

2020 BMW 3-Series spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

One of the cars we spied this week was BMW's next-generation 3-Series. The new car follows a familiar design path, and there's little doubt it will end up the benchmark for the small sedan segment when it lands later this year. It should be revealed late this year.