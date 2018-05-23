DS 3 Crossback to offer EV option, target Audi Q2

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 DS 3 Crossback spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

PSA Group's luxury brand DS launched its first standalone model last year in the form of the DS 7 Crossback, a small SUV with the refinement and technology to match the German marques.

Now DS is in the final stage of testing of its second model, a compact SUV to be called the DS 3 Crossback.

The Audi Q2 and BMW X2 rival is due to make its world debut in October at the 2018 Paris auto show, and according to Autocar there will be an electric option from launch. The British publication speculates that the electric DS 3 Crossback will pack a 50-kilowatt-hour battery and a range of over 124 miles.

The engineers have developed the DS 3 Crossback around PSA Group's new modular platform for subcompact and compact cars. Known as EMP1 (also referred to as CMP), the platform has been designed from the onset to support electrification. It makes its debut in the DS 3 Crossback and will eventually feature in models from all PSA Group brands. The next recipient will be a redesigned Opel Mokka X.

DS plans to have a four-member SUV lineup eventually. Expect one of these to straddle the gap between the DS 3 and DS 7 Crossbacks, and another to sit at the top of the range. Also in the works is a new flagship model tipped to be called the DS 8.