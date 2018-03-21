This armored Peugeot 205 is the safest hot hatch in the world

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The Peugeot 205 GTI never arrived to battle the Volkswagen Golf GTI on our shores. That's a shame because the ensuing hot hatch shootouts could've been the stuff of legend.

Were it our money, we'd track down the 205 T16 model with its race-ready upgrades. There's another version that's recently come up for sale, however, and this one might just be the most interesting Peugeot 205 GTI on the planet. It's also the safest because of its armor protection. Yes, this is an amored Peugeot 205.

Purchased new by Bernard Arnault, this unassuming mode of transportation housed a billionaire with some enthusiasm for driving. Arnault is currently the CEO of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, responsible for brands such as Louis Vuitton and Moët. He's also the fourth richest person on this planet. So why would he commute in a 205 GTI? We'd have to assume he enjoyed the anonymity of it all.

Still, he's a high-profile high-net worth individual and he requires a bit of protection in his daily life. Arnault ordered the 205 GTI with armored body panels and thick glass. This 205 GTI also boasts power steering and air conditioning which are options that couldn't be ordered together on a 205 GTI of this era. When you have a bank account as bottomless as Bernard's, then you can request some changes on the order form it seems.

If this heavy-duty hot hatch hits your heartstrings, then you're in luck. The car is currently being offered for sale through Art & Revs. At nearly $47,000, the asking price is high for your average 205 GTI. But this is clearly nothing like your average 205 GTI, and this extremely clean example only has 9,100 miles on its odometer.

Plus, wouldn't it be fun to see your own name on the title right above the name of a billionaire?