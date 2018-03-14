Range Rover Velar SVR, Evelozcity EV startup, Kitty Hawk Cora: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Land Rover's sexy Range Rover Velar is about to receive a V-8 heart transplant. The V-8 will be offered in a Velar SVR model and we're expecting more than 500 horsepower to be on tap.

After jumping ship from Faraday Future, a trio of execs have formed the new electric car startup Evelozcity. The company's strategy is to mimic Apple, by designing and marketing its own products but outsourcing their production.

Google founder Larry Page is in the flying taxi race. His new company Kitty Hawk this week revealed its design for the Cora fully autonomous, fully electric flying taxi.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots and video

Ex-Faraday Future execs form EV startup, promise first model by 2021

Google founder Larry Page's flying taxi takes flight

2019 Volvo XC40 rated at 26 mpg, tops among pint-size luxury crossover SUVs

2019 Toyota RAV4 teased ahead of 2018 New York auto show

Cars now clean enough that household products rival them for air pollution

2019 Subaru Forester teased ahead of 2018 New York auto show

2018 Fiat 500 review

Porsche Mission E platform can support additional body styles

VW Group has nailed down $25 billion of batteries for electric cars, it said today