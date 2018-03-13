Chinese firm reaches deal with Techrules to use turbine extended-range electric powertrain

Mar 13, 2018
Techrules micro-turbine range extender for electric cars

Chinese electric car startup Techrules used last week's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show to present the Ren RS, a track-focused electric supercar with a micro-turbine range extender.

The company also used the show to announce it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CRRC Times Electric, a fellow Chinese company which is looking to use Techrules' powertrain technology in buses.

The powertrain, known as the Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle (TREV) system, employs a diesel-powered micro-turbine to drive a generator and rapidly charge a battery, which then powers an electric drive system. The TREV has a modular design so can fit a variety of applications. For example, the Ren RS can be equipped with two micro-turbines, a 28.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, and six electric motors with a combined output of 1,287 horsepower and 1,725 pound-feet of torque.

CRRC Times Electric sees the weight-saving and range-extending capabilities of Techrules' powertrain as ideal for public transport in major cities, where fuel efficiency and low emissions are vital.

“The agreement we have signed with [CRRC Times Electric ] is an important milestone in the history of Techrules,” Techrules CTO Matthew Jin said in a statement. “Following significant interest in our micro-turbine recharging technology, we are working hard to establish key partnerships with several global companies that will enable us to develop new products and low-emission commercial applications for our advanced propulsion system, including a variety of low-emissions mobility solutions and light commercial vehicles.”

Other firms Techrules is working with include Wuzhoulong Motors, which is also looking to use Techrules' powertrain technology in buses, and Shenzhen BAK Technology, which is looking to use the technology in light commercial vehicles.

Techrules still plans its own vehicles. The first will be a production version of the Ren supercar due in about two years, the company says.

