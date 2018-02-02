2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1, 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, 2018 Lister Thunder: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at Virginia International Raceway Enlarge Photo

Chevrolet this week revealed that its 2019 Corvette ZR1 blasted around Virginia International Raceway's Grand Course West in a time of 2:37.25 during routine testing last month, beating the previous record set by a Ford GT by a full 1.37 seconds. Now, if the front-engine Corvette is already this fast, we can only imagine what the presumably faster mid-engine Corvette will muster.

2019 Infiniti QX50, first drive Enlarge Photo

We slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Infiniti QX50 and found its innovative engine to be a gem, its interior to be punching above its price point, and its infotainment system to be somewhat of a headache. Find out what it's like in our first drive review.

2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz has once again raised the bar in the compact class with its latest A-Class. The car was revealed overnight in hatchback form and features an interior that puts many mid-size and even some full-size luxury cars to shame.

2017 Toyota Land Cruiser Enlarge Photo

If you miss the '90s, then the Land Cruiser is worth a look at for your next new ride. It feels like a time capsule with some modern tech thrown in for good measure, and you can expect it to last forever. Just be prepared for the monster fuel bills.

2018 Lister Thunder Enlarge Photo

Speaking of the '90s, British sports car marque Lister, which hasn't launched a new car since the decade, this week came out with a new Thunder sports car. We use the term “new” lightly, however, because the car unveiled by Lister is actually a modified Jaguar F-Type with 666 horsepower on tap.

2020 Cadillac CT5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

A new Cadillac sedan was spotted testing this week. It will go by the name CT5 and should be the closest embodiment of Cadillac's stunning Escala concept we're likely to see. Set to replace both the ATS and CTS, the CT5 will be sized like a BMW 5-Series but priced like a 3-Series when it debuts in 2019.

2018 Rezvani Beast Alpha X Blackbird Enlarge Photo

You're looking at the new Beast Alpha X Blackbird from California's Rezvani. The car is based on the chassis of a Lotus Elise and generates as much as 700 horsepower from a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4. That's the same amount of power generated by McLaren 720S's turbo V-8.

2018 Subaru BRZ tS Enlarge Photo

While the Beast above might have a little too much power to the handle, at the other end of the spectrum we have Subaru's BRZ. This week we slid behind the wheel of the BRZ tS edition. It's clear the tuned-by-STI model has perfected the BRZ's already capable handling. At the same time, it's exacerbated the issue of the car's lack of power.