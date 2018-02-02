2019 Infiniti QX50, 2020 Cadillac CT5, 2018 Subaru BRZ tS: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Infiniti QX50, first drive Enlarge Photo

We slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Infiniti QX50; spotted the new 2020 Cadillac CT5; and experienced the 2018 Subaru BRZ tS. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

We had our first seat time in the new 2019 Infiniti QX50 and found its innovative engine to be a gem, its interior to be punching above its price point, and its infotainment system to be a headache.

Chevrolet announced that its Corvette ZR1 destroyed the Ford GT's lap record at Virginia International Raceway only a few days after the Blue Oval's record came to light.

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 has been spotted undergoing cold-weather testing. Set to replace both the ATS and CTS, the CT5 will be sized like a BMW 5-Series and priced like a 3-Series when it debuts in 2019.

Reports circulated that the 2020 Ford Explorer lineup will include a hot ST model as a range topper. Said to pack a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 under the hood, the ST model should come with more than 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

After sliding behind the wheel of the 2018 Subaru BRZ tS, it's clear the tuned-by-STI special edition—only 500 will be made for the US market—has perfected the BRZ's already capable handling. At the same time, it's exacerbated the car's power issue.