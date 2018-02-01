Steven Tyler turns the Kia Stinger into a time machine in Super Bowl 52 spot





Kia wants Super Bowl 52 viewers to reconsider the concept of youth as simply a state of mind in its minute-long ad spot featuring Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.

Starring alongside Tyler is the Kia Stinger, and the brand portrays the sport sedan as the vehicular tool to rediscover youth. In the ad, Tyler enters the Stinger and quickly puts the car in reverse around an oval track to the tune of "Dream On." At the end of his speed stint, he swings the car around to discover a legion of screaming fans straight from the 1970s. And, suddenly, Tyler is his 25-year-old self. Thanks to CGI and advanced video technology, Kia and the Aerosmith lead singer were able to recreate Tyler's youthful persona, which is shockingly accurate, if not a tad creepy in nature.

The ad kicks off Kia's "Fueled by Youth, A State of Mind" marketing campaign with a final message of "Feel Something Again" at the end of the Super Bowl spot. Perhaps Kia wants a slice of the aura the Dodge Challenger and Charger duo holds so closely.

"Feeling something again" like Tyler does in the ad will set buyers back $52,300 for the range-topping GT2 trim. The range-topper features the GT's 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine rated at 365 horsepower.

Intent viewers will notice something peculiar only a few seconds into the ad, however. Kia also provided the spot in reverse to help viewers decode a hidden message of sorts. You can see the original spot up above, and the reversed ad down below.