Volvo's next-generation V60 wagon has been spotted for the first time.

It's due to be revealed later this year, alongside a next-generation S60 sedan. Both are expected for the 2020 model year.

Although heavily camouflaged, we can already tell the V60 will resemble a scaled-down version of the V90. The proportions and treatment for the lights are almost identical.

Looks won't be the only thing the two will have in common. Underpinning both is Volvo's SPA modular platform designed for everything sized from the S60 up. The V60, along with the S60, will use the smaller version of the platform that debuted in the 2018 XC60 SUV.

2020 Volvo V60 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Expect the powertrains to pretty much resemble the lineup offered in the XC60. In the United States, this would mean a T5 with a 250-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4; a T6 with a 316-hp supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4; and a T8 with the same engine as the T6 plus an electric motor delivering a combined 400 hp.

The recently made standalone performance brand Polestar should also offer a few upgrades for the V60. These will be offered under the Polestar Engineered label.

Inside, the now familiar Volvo dash should feature. We're expecting the same simple design from the 90-series cars, which includes a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 9.0-inch portrait-style touchscreen infotainment display. We might also see small digital screens integrated with some of the controller dials, as previewed in January on a Garmin interior concept.

Production of the V60 will likely take place exclusively at Volvo's plant in Torslanda, Sweden, as the bulk of the wagons are expected to be sold in Europe. The S60, at least for the U.S., will be sourced from a new plant under construction in Ridgeville, South Carolina. Volvo also plans to build its next-generation XC90 at the the Ridgeville plant.