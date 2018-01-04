Kia Niro EV concept to debut at 2018 Consumer Electronics Show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Kia Niro is a compact crossover SUV that debuted in hybrid form in 2016. Last year the range was expanded with the addition of a plug-in hybrid version. Soon, we’ll be able to add a pure electric version to that list.

Kia will preview the electric version of the Kia Niro with the Niro EV concept at next week’s 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, where the automaker will also outline some upcoming technologies and a long-term vision for mobility.

No specs on the Niro EV concept have been released but from teaser shots we can see that there will be subtle differences in the design of the lights and fascias at both ends compared to the Niro and Niro Plug-In Hybrid. Hopefully these differences will make it across to the production version due later this year.

The related Hyundai Ioniq Electric has 124 miles of range from a 28-kilowatt-hour battery. It’s possible a bigger battery will be used in the Niro EV to deliver more range, but we’ll have to wait and see. Note, the Niro Plug-In Hybrid has an electric range of 26 miles.

Alongside the Niro EV concept, Kia will outline its plans for self-driving technology as well as preview next-generation interface and connectivity technologies. The automaker says it will have three cabin concepts on display demonstrating a new interface system, the world’s first 5G connectivity system for cars, and advanced electronic driver aids.

This year’s CES is taking place in Las Vegas from January 8. For more coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.