CJ Wilson opens first BAC Mono dealership in US

2017 BAC Mono Enlarge Photo

Forget the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG Project One. If you want the closest experience to a Formula 1 car on the road, then BAC’s Mono is the way to go.

BAC announced its official presence in the United States earlier this year, and at the time the company said it was in the process of signing up dealers. The first of these has now been announced as BAC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

BAC Scottsdale is owned by former professional baseball player CJ Wilson. He’s also the owner of the CJ Wilson Racing which competes in the IMSA Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge, along with a number of other car dealers including McLaren Scottsdale where the BAC showroom is located.

“It’s with great pleasure that I can declare BAC Scottsdale officially open for business,” Wilson said in a statement. “When I first got into the Mono cockpit, I was absolutely blown away—it provides the ultimate experience for any driving purist, with unrivalled levels of accessibility, pace and poise.”

Highlighting the exclusivity of the car, BAC Scottsdale is charged with selling just five Monos for the 2018 model year.

Since its launch in 2011, the Mono has continued to evolve and improve. The latest version weighs less than 1,300 pounds and is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 tuned to deliver 305 horsepower. The engine is mounted behind the cockpit and drives the rear wheels via a 6-speed sequential transmission. The setup is good for 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.8 seconds, a top speed of 170 mph, and track times that would make even hypercars envious.

Below is a 360-degree video of Wilson driving the Mono during a recent track day held at Inde Motorsports Ranch in Willcox, AZ.