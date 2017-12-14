2018 Cadillac CTS-V, 2018 Infiniti QX80, 2020 Range Rover Evoque: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Cadillac CTS-V is a bit of a performance bargain when you compare it with its direct rivals. Not only does it have a much lower starting price, but it also has the most power.

Infiniti’s implemented some significant updates to its QX80 and we’ve got a full first drive review posted. The vehicle is built like a tank and fully capable off the road thanks to its Nissan Patrol roots, and with the updates it’s much easier on the eyes.

A prototype for the next-generation Range Rover Evoque has been spotted for the first time. The size and shape isn’t changing much but it’s clear there’ll be some influences from Land Rover’s Range Rover Velar in the design.

