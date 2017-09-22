Alfa Romeo’s next car likely to be a Giulia-based coupe, arrive late 2018

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Enlarge Photo

Alfa Romeo’s relaunch in the United States may have had a shaky start but the brand is very much committed to our market and has a number of new models in the works.

The relaunch started with the 4C sports car which has since been joined by the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV.

Still in the pipeline are a mid-size sedan, compact SUV, mid-size SUV, compact car, and two specialty models. All Alfa Romeo is willing to say is that these additional models will be rolled out between now and the end of 2020, though we’ve heard that the mid-size sedan, an Italian challenger to the Audi A6 and BMW 5-Series, has been pushed back to 2021.

According to Automotive News (subscription required), the next model due will be a Giulia-based coupe, one of the specialty models mentioned by Alfa Romeo. It will target the likes of the Audi A5 and BMW 4-Series, and likely make its debut next March at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. A showroom appearance is slated for late 2018.

Should Alfa offer a 2-door Giulia, we would expect the same lineup as the 4-door sedan, which includes base and Ti models with a 280-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and the high-performance Quadrifoglio which is motivated by a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 making 505 horsepower.

A potential name for the car is Alfa Romeo’s storied Giulia Sprint nameplate. There are also rumors a convertible, possibly dubbed a Giulia Spider, is also in the works. Sadly, there won’t be additional Giulia body styles such as a wagon.

Automotive News also reports that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will give an update on its plans for Alfa Romeo in 2018, similar to the update we received in 2014.