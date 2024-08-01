The first Lobo model arrives as an updated 2025 Maverick

Lobo gets a lowered suspension aimed at on-road performance

Prices have not been confirmed; it arrives in 2025

The truck tuning scene today is dominated by rugged machines designed for climbing boulders or desert racing, but it wasn't that long ago when street performance was all the rage.

Ford is now looking to rekindle the love affair with street trucks with the reveal on Thursday of the 2025 Maverick Lobo.

Like a true street truck, the Lobo rides on a lowered suspension with springs and dampers tuned for on-road performance. The truck sits a half-inch lower at the front compared to a stock Maverick, and 1.1 inches lower at the rear.

An uprated brake package includes dual-piston front calipers borrowed from the Focus ST on sale overseas. They're housed within 19-inch disc-style wheels finished in black. Ford paints the roof black, while the rocker panels and rear bumper match the body color.

2025 Ford Maverick Lobo

Ford doesn't boost the Lobo's power. Instead, it describes the truck as a “new canvas” for street truck builds. As a result, it comes with the Maverick's stock standard 2.0-liter turbo-4 which for the 2025 model year it rates at 238 hp.

Standard all-wheel drive comes with a twin-clutch rear-drive unit with a differential lock to help direct torque between the rear wheels, which can aid cornering at the limit. The truck sports a “Lobo” mode, which akin to a track mode found in many cars can help improve cornering performance, grip, and stability, according to Ford.

Ford is taking orders for the Lobo and deliveries are slated to begin in early 2025. Prices haven't been announced.

The truck forms part of an updated 2025 Maverick range. In addition to revised styling, Ford replaced the former 8.0-inch infotainment screen with a 13.2-inch screen running the latest version of the Sync 4 infotainment system. All-wheel drive is also available with the Maverick's hybrid powertrain, and the former Tremor off-road package is now a standalone model joining the new Lobo and former XL, XLT, and Lariat models.