The Ford Maverick compact pickup gains an update for the 2025 model year, its first since its 2022 arrival.

The biggest change is the availability of all-wheel drive in combination with the Maverick's hybrid powertrain, but for fans of off-roading the Tremor package also morphs into a standalone model. The previous XL, XLT, and Lariat models also carry over.

The Tremor includes genuine off-road upgrades like one inch of added ground clearance and tuned suspension. It also comes with 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, tow hooks, and standard all-wheel drive with a twin-clutch locking rear differential.

New for 2025 is a standard surround-view camera, as well as standard Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist. Those have also been made standard on the Lariat model. Other electronic driver-assist features also included on the Tremor are adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and speed sign recognition.

2025 Ford Maverick Lariat

Ford also offers a separate FX4 off-road package with similar upgrades to those found on the Tremor on the current Maverick, though the automaker hasn't mentioned details for an FX4 package on the updated 2025 Maverick.

The 2025 Maverick can be easily spotted by its revised styling which includes a new headlight design and revised grilles for the various models. A black appearance package has also been made available.

Inside, the pickup gets a 13.2-inch infotainment screen in place of the former 8.0-inch screen, which joins the former 8.0-inch digital gauge cluster. The infotainment system runs the latest Ford Sync 4 system, while wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also feature.

Powertrains are unchanged. Buyers can choose between a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 238 hp or a 2.5-liter inline-4 and hybrid system rated at 191 hp. Towing capacity is 2,000 pounds, or 4,000 with the optional 4K Towing Package for both powertrains. The maximum payload is 1,500 pounds.

The 2025 Maverick will be available to order from Aug. 1. Deliveries are slated to start late this year and the starting price has been confirmed by Ford as $27,890, including a $1,595 destination charge. That's up on the 2024 model's $25,515 starting price.

Though it's yet to confirmed, a performance model possibly dubbed a Lobo is also expected to form part of the 2025 Maverick lineup.