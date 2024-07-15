America's Czinger has set a new record for a production car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed's famous hillclimb event.

A Czinger 21C hybrid hypercar finished in a striking shade known as Rattlesnake Green was piloted up the 1.16 mile hillclimb by Chris Ward in a time of 48.83 seconds. The run took place on Sunday, which was the final day of this year's Festival.

The previous record was a time of 49.32 seconds, set by the Rimac Nevera electric hypercar in 2023. The quickest car at Goodwood remains the electric McMurtry Speirling time-attack special which in 2022 clocked a time of 39.08 seconds with former Formula 1 driver Max Chilton behind the wheel. That's a crazy time, but what's crazier is that there's a chance a production version of the Speirling may be launched.

Czinger is expected to start deliveries of its 21C shortly. The company only plans to build 80 examples, using 3D printing technology. Both the standard version like the one run at Goodwood plus a 21C V Max designed to reach 253 mph are being offered. The standard version tops out at 219 mph.

Both versions are powered by a sophisticated powertrain that consists of a bespoke twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-8 and trio of electric motors. Two of the motors power the front wheels while the V-8, which features a flat-plane crank design, powers the rear pair via a 7-speed automated manual transmission. The third electric motor is mated to the V-8 and acts as a generator. It ensures the vehicle's pair of fast-charging lithium-titanate batteries are always topped up.The combined output is 1,250 hp.

Buyers seeking more performance will be able to opt for a 21C Blackbird version that's in the works and promised with 1,350 hp.

Czinger, which was founded by the same people behind Divergent 3D, a company that supplies 3D-printed parts, including to hypercar manufacturers like Bugatti, doesn't want to limit itself to hypercars. The company has five more vehicles on the drawing board and has already confirmed a more luxurious coupe model called the Hyper GT.