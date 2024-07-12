The 355 by Evoluto restomods the Ferrari F355

Manual transmission, 8,500-rpm redline

Only 55 examples will be built

U.K.-based Evoluto Automobili is pitching a restomodded Ferrari F355 as an alternative to modern high-tech supercars.

The 355 by Evoluto is an upgraded version of the 1990s classic that Evoluto in a press release calls "an antidote to the digital direction of modern supercars." And Evoluto claims a level of engineering work that rivals automakers' new-car development program, distinguishing the 355 from other restomods.

The process starts by stripping down a customer-sourced donor car to a bare chassis. Carbon fiber reinforcements are then added, increasing torsional stiffness by a claimed 23%. The target curb weight is around 2,200 pounds.

Ferrari F355 restomod by Evoluto Automobili

The F355's flat-plane crank V-8 receives over 200 new or redesigned components, which not only boost output to 420 hp and allow the engine to rev to 8,500 rpm, but also increase reliability, Evoluto claims. Changes include coil-on-plug ignition for more precise spark control, a quill shaft to reduce vibration, and CNC ported heads with larger inlet valves. Evoluto also fits a new titanium exhaust system to enhance engine sound.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission. The 355 by Evoluto wears Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires on 19-inch forged alloy wheels, while a Brembo braking system with 6-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers handles stopping. Carbon-ceramic brakes are also available.

Exterior styling also received an update from Callum, the design firm founded by former Jaguar design boss Ian Callum that also recently shaped Nyobolt's fast-charging electric sports car prototype. A new front end makes room for additional air intakes and a new front splitter. The pop-up headlights were retained with LED elements, the door handles were made flush, and track was widened.

Ferrari F355 restomod by Evoluto Automobili

Evoluto plans to build 55 of these restomods, with pricing varying depending on how customers spec their cars. The company plans a limited preview during the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, with a full unveiling at 2024 Monterey Car Week next month.

Meticulous reimagining of classic cars are already an establish niche, with more new entries cropping up. Another U.K.-based company, Boreham Motorworks, will launch continuation versions of the RS200 and Mk1 Escort rally icons. However, Boreham plans to build completely new cars, rather than relying on donor chassis.