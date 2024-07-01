Certain 2024 Jaguar and Land Rover SUVs may have an oil leak

The leaking oil could cause an engine fire and a road hazard to other drivers

The Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Discovery, Defender, and Jaguar F-Pace are affected

Jaguar Land Rover has issued a recall spanning six of its SUV lines, though only certain examples from the 2024 model year.

The cause is an oil filter housing that may crack and leak oil at high pressure into the engine bay, increasing the risk of a fire. The leaking oil could also become a hazard for other road users if it gets onto the road surface.

The affected SUVs include the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, the Land Rover Defender and Discovery, as well as the Jaguar F-Pace.

A total 2,128 vehicles are affected in the U.S., according to two recall notices published by the NHTSA on June 17.

JLR said in the notices that there has been “a small number” of fires caused by leaking oil filters. The automaker also said it has received seven claims and field reports in the U.S. related to the issue, the earliest of which dates back to April 6.

The remedy requires dealers to replace the oil filter and its housing, as well as any o-rings, at service which will be provided at no cost to the vehicle owner.

Owners will be notified by mail from Aug. 9, to bring their vehicle into a JLR service center. Anyone looking for further information can contact JLR at 1-800-637-6837 (reference recall number N908) or visit JLR's recall page.