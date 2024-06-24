Rivian set a new Pikes Peak Hill Climb record at the 2024 event with the 2025 R1T electric pickup truck

The 2025 R1T set a new production electric truck record competing in the Exhibition Class

The Rivian R1T reset the record, but the current record holder was already the R1T

Ford's F-150 Lightning SuperTruck time-attack special may have been the quickest on the mountain during Sunday's 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, but it wasn't the only fast electric truck on the day.

The updated 2025 Rivian R1T was also entered this year, with Rivian Senior Performance Test Engineer Gardner Nichols driving a range-topping Quad-Motor version to a time of 10:53.883, competing in the Exhibition class.

That was a new record for a production electric truck, beating the previous time of 11:23.983 set by Nichols in a 2024 R1T during last year's event. Last year was Nichols' Pikes Peak debut, but more experience wasn't the only thing in his favor this year.

The updated 2025 R1T he piloted packed a peak 1,025 hp, versus an output of only 835 hp that Nichols had last year. With all of that horsepower, the electric truck can hustle to 60 mph from rest in less than 2.5 seconds and easily reach a governed top speed of 130 mph.

Unlike the highly modified F-150 Lighting entered by Ford, Rivian's R1T was completely stock, apart from minor modifications to meet safety requirements, including the installation of a roll cage.

Rivian refers to its updated R1T as the second generation, as the updates are much more extensive than your typical mid-cycle refresh. While the exterior and interior designs haven't changed, Rivian said it overhauled the electronic and software systems of the truck. This resulted in the removal of 1.6 miles of wiring and the reduction of individual ECUs from 17 to seven. Rivian also installed its own suite of electronic driver-assist features, known as the Rivian Autonomy Platform.

The same changes also feature on the R1T's R1S SUV sibling for 2025. Pricing is unchanged from the previous year, meaning the R1T starts at $69,900 and the R1S at $75,900. Pricing for the Quad-Motor grade, which only comes with premium Ascend trim, will be announced at a later date.