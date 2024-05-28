Ford on Tuesday provided a further tease of the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck that will be entered in the 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb scheduled for June 23.

The automaker announced this Lightning demonstrator in March, but still isn't ready to fully reveal it. For now, additional teaser photos show a massive rear wing and a rear diffuser mounted behind open rear bodywork.

Teaser for Ford F-150 Lightning demonstrator

Ford also confirmed that current Pikes Peak record holder Romain Dumas will return to drive the SuperTruck, which will wear the number 150. The French racing driver blitzed the roughly 12.5-mile course in 7:57.148 behind the wheel of the Volkswagen ID.R time attack special at the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb to claim the record.

Dumas also drove Ford's electric Supervan 4.2 demonstrator at the 2023 hill climb, setting a new Open Class record of 8:47.682. Boasting a 1,400-hp three-motor powertrain, the Supervan was a heavily modified Ford E-Transit Custom electric van, the latest in a series of wild one-off vans from Ford's U.K. division. The SuperTruck applies a similar concept to the pickups that are Ford's lifeblood in North America.

Teaser for Ford F-150 Lightning demonstrator

Ford in January also showed the Switchgear concept, which matched the stock Lightning's 580 hp but featured two swappable chassis configurations that could alter the truck between street or off-road performance. It's unclear if the Switchgear or SuperTruck hints at a more potent version of the F-150 Lightning for the road, however.

Also unclear is the fate of the high-performance F-150 Lightning concept announced by Ford in February 2023. That concept, which was teased by Ford CEO Jim Farley but never fully revealed, lacked the SuperTruck's big rear wing and is therefore likely a different vehicle.