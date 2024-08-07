The sound and feel of a V-8 roaring away is one of the biggest appeals of driving a performance car fitted with that type of engine. Given speed limits, it may even be the biggest appeal for some buyers. That all goes away with electric vehicles, but some automakers are looking at ways to keep some of the V-8 magic alive, even if it means resorting to simulations of the real thing.

One of those automakers is Dodge, whose redesigned Charger that debuted in March will only offer buyers the choice between an electric powertrain or a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6. In each case, there will be an exhaust note, though for the electric Charger, dubbed the Charger Daytona, the exhaust note will be the result of a sound generator.

Known as the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, the system uses speakers under the body that are amplified by resonators, like a muffler resonator, then piped out of the exhaust. It is augmented by electronics inside, and makes what Dodge calls “Hellcat levels of sound.” It could potential even vibrate the car like a V-8, or be silenced in stealth mode.

While an earlier version of the Fratzonic system shown in 2022's Charger Daytona SRT concept that previewed the new Charger left a lot to be desired, Dodge has previewed the latest version in a video posted to social media, and it sounds remarkably close to a genuine V-8 exhaust note.

Whether such gimmicks will convince V-8 fans to make the switch to the electric Charger remains to be seen.

Don't count on a V-8 being offered, at least from the factory. Stellantis is phasing out the V-8 across its lineup. The good news is that the company will continue to offer a V-8 in crate form, though the potential for an engine swap with the Charger's inline-6 is still up in the air. We're sure the aftermarket will come up with a solution, assuming there's demand for it.