The 2024 Lexus LS gets additional tech features for the new model year.

Lexus updated the infotainment system of its flagship sedan for 2023, adding features like voice control and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while removing the Remote Touch Interface trackpad for the 12.3-inch infotainment sceeen. For 2024, the LS 500 also gets a standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, head-up display, and digital key connectivity, while both the LS 500 and the LS 500h hybrid get standard wireless phone charging.

LS 500 models also come standard with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which includes electronic driver-assist features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and traffic sign recognition. It also includes Proactive Driving Assist, which will apply steering and braking inputs to help the driver maintain distance from surrounding vehicles, and an emergency stop feature that will automatically slow the car to a stop if the driver appears incapacitated.

LS 500h models come standard with the previous Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 driver aids, but can be equipped with the Lexus Teammate hands-free driver assist system introduced for the 2022 model year. It can manage acceleration, steering, and braking in single-lane highway driving, execute lane changes, and navigate certain interchanges and traffic jams, but requires the driver to monitor things at all times.

2024 Lexus LS

The current-generation LS was introduced for the 2018 model year, and the styling has remained mostly unchanged since then. The sole change for 2024 is the new color option Silver Illusion.

Also unchanged are the powertrains. The LS 500 has a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 producing 416 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque, with a 10-speed automatic transmission and standard rear-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive. Lexus estimates 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds.

The LS 500h combines a naturally-aspirated 3.5-liter V-6 with the hybrid system used in various other Lexus and Toyota models for a total system output of 354 hp. All-wheel drive is standard, with 0-60 mph in an estimated 5.2 seconds.

The 2024 Lexus LS is scheduled to arrive at dealerships later this year. Pricing starts at $80,685 for the base rear-wheel drive LS 500, including a $1,350 destination charge. That's a $3,150 increase over the 2023 model year, including a $200 hike of the destination charge. The LS 500h starts at $115,560.