A redesigned Toyota Sequoia sharing a platform with the latest Tundra pickup truck arrived for 2023, and we just tested it in premium Capstone trim. The full-size SUV has plenty of bells and whistles, though it falls short of the competition in many key areas.

Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned E-Class on its way to showrooms later this year, and a prototype for the AMG E 53 variant has been spotted in its wagon body style. The outgoing E 53 generates 429 hp from an inline-6, and we expect the new one to pack even more horsepower, possibly from a 4-cylinder coupled with hybrid technology.

Minnesota's Runge recently paid a visit to Jay Leno's Garage with its latest creation, the Dodge Viper-based Veleno. Runge is a company famous for building one-off cars with aluminum bodies that resemble early Porsches, though the new Veleno looks more like the Italian sports cars of the 1960s.

