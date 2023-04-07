A prototype for a redesigned Volkswagen Tiguan has been spotted undergoing cold-weather testing, and with barely any camouflage gear. Expected to debut later this year, the new compact crossover will eventually be joined by an electric variant that's also out testing.

Under its new CEO, Toyota plans to ramp up its battery-electric vehicle efforts, including targeting an annual production rate of 1.5 million EVs as soon as 2026. Toyota isn't giving up on other solutions in its quest to reduce carbon emissions, though, and thus will continue to offer plug-in hybrids and even hydrogen-electric vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz a few years back teamed up with Zhejiang Geely to establish a Chinese joint venture to oversee the Smart minicar brand. The first of the new Smarts was revealed last year, and the second will be shown later this month at the 2023 Shanghai auto show. It will be a coupe-like crossover.

