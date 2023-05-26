Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for the current 992-generation 911, and a prototype for the 911 GT3 variant has been spotted. The refreshed track star will receive the mildest of tweaks, one of which will be a digital instrument cluster.

RTR Vehicles has revealed its first take on the 2024 Ford Mustang. The company's new Spec 2 upgrade includes a range of mods focused on the aerodynamics and chassis, and will be available when the seventh-generation Mustang hits dealerships this summer.

Audi's Q6 E-Tron is fast approaching its reveal in the second half of the year, with the related electric Porsche Macan due shortly thereafter. The latest prototype for the Audi has shed a lot of the camouflage gear of earlier test vehicles, revealing clear details about the design.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots and video

RTR Vehicles reveals first take on 2024 Ford Mustang

2024 Audi Q6 E-Tron spy shots and video

Review: 2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2024 Toyota C-HR spy shots

Hyundai undercuts Tesla with Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 lease prices

Next-gen Ford EVs to be compatible with Tesla Superchargers

Honda Pilot vs. Acura MDX: Compare Crossover SUVs

2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix preview

Study: Tesla leads other EVs in miles driven per year