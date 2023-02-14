Ferrari is the latest F1 team to reveal its contender for the 2023 season. It's called the SF-23, and while it's largely an evolution of last year's car there's a new livery that combines the traditional red with bare carbon fiber. The red here is a matte version of the glossy finish used on Ferrari's 499P LMH endurance racer.

Ford has been spotted testing its first model based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform designed for mainstream electric vehicles. The first model is a compact crossover that likely shares much in common with the MEB-based Volkswagen ID.4.

Mercedes-Benz's latest S-Class has spawned a plug-in hybrid variant fitted with a 21.5-kwh battery. A battery that big means there will be enough electric range for most commutes, meaning owners can treat the car like an EV but have the assurance that a gas engine is there for any longer trips.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

