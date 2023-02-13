The Maserati GranTurismo has been redesigned for 2024, and we've just tested it ahead of the market launch this spring. The big coupe may feature evolutionary styling, but the previous model's V-8 has made way for a twin-turbo V-6, and there will eventually be an electric option promising 760 hp.

Ram revealed its electric 1500 pickup truck in an ad that aired during Sunday's Super Bowl LVII. The battery-powered truck is due in 2024 and features styling that's much closer to the current internal-combustion 1500 than the electric 1500 Revolution concept shown during January's 2023 CES.

Toyota gets a new CEO on Apr. 1, and he plans to change the company into one with an EV-first mindset. The change will start at Lexus which plans to have zero-emission vehicles account for 100% of its sales in the U.S., Europe, and China by 2030, and the rest of the world by 2035.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 Maserati GranTurismo tests the true believers

Ram 1500 REV revealed with evolutionary design

Lexus to be focus of new Toyota CEO's EV push

2023 Porsche 911 review

2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe spy shots

Tesla took 11% of 2022 California market—only EVs, no pickups

Maserati open to building one-off cars

2024 Mazda CX-90 ranges from $40,970 to $61,325, gets 25 mpg

Jay Leno samples Velocity Restorations' Ford F-250 restomod

$2B DOE loan to Redwood Materials could boost US EV battery content