McLaren is working on a successor to the 720S, a car that will presumably sit above the recently launched 671-hp Artura plug-in hybrid. The successor is coming soon and is expected to be a major update of the 720S rather than a ground-up redesign, similar to how the earlier 650S was a major update of its MP4 12C predecessor.

Ferrari makes its return to top-level endurance racing this year with an entry in the premier Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship. The Prancing Horse will contest the series with its new 499P LMH race car and a driver lineup that includes a former Formula 1 driver among its ranks.

Hyundai parts and accessories division Hyundai Mobis has built an Ioniq 5 prototype fitted with its e-Corner in-wheel motor and steering technology. The technology has the potential to bring new levels of maneuverability, including enabling a vehicle to turn on the spot or drive in a sideways motion.

McLaren exec teases update of 720S for supercar's successor

Ferrari names 6 drivers for 499P campaign, including ex-F1 driver

Hyundai Mobis reveals Ioniq 5 prototype that drives sideways

First drive: 2023 Audi Q4 falls short of other luxury electric SUVs

Porsche offers historic rally-inspired wraps for 911 Dakar

Stellantis CEO: Ram range-extended electric pickup to outrun regulations

Filings show Tesla plans more than $700M in upgrades for Texas plant

2023 Genesis G80 review

Glickenhaus 007 LMH confirmed for third WEC season, Le Mans

DOE: In 2022 money, EV battery costs have kept falling